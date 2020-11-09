COVID CASES SOAR AS COUNTY REMAINS IN PURPLE TIER, RISK OF CLOSURES FOR BUSINESSES AND CHURCHES GROWS

(858) 694-2900 or email To report violations of county health rules callor email SafeReopeningComplianceTeam@sdcounty.ca.gov

By Miriam Raftery

File photo from 2019: A shutdown could hit hardest in mountain towns such as Julian, where winter weather makes it difficult for businesses to operate outdoors.

November 9, 2020 (San Diego) – Churches, restaurants, gyms, theaters and some other locations will have to end indoor operations in San Diego County if the number of cases doesn’t drop out of the state’s purple tier soon. Retailers would have to reduce capacity.The state could order shutdowns as early as tomorrow.

Winter weather will make it harder for businesses and worship services to be conducted outdoors, particularly in East County’s mountain areas, which had their first snowfall of the season last night.

If the case rate stays above 7 cases per 100,000 residents for two weeks, new restrictions are triggered, with closures mandatory until a county posts at least three consecutive weeks of case rates that are compliant. Today, the case rate is 7.4 per 100,000 residents, remaining in the purple tier.

Although the testing positivity rate is 3.2%, the Orange Tier, two levels below the purple tier, a state cannot move into a less restrictive tier until both case rates and positivity rates qualify.

The County also reports a whopping 39 community outbreaks in the past week including a faith-based setting, a resort hotel/spa, several restaurants/bars, multiple businesses of undefined types, one retail establishment, a grocery store, and a barbershop, hair or nail salon setting. That’s far above the county’s own trigger threshold of 7 outbreaks in a week.

A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

ECM has received reports of some venues in East County violating county health rules, including a church where a parishioner has indicated the congregation was told to remove masks indoors, even with singing which is a known higher transmission rate of COVID than other activities.

The county has fared better on testing, with 10,608 tests reported today and new lab confirmed cases at 4%. The 14 day average, 3.3%, is well below the 8% target.

The county urges people with and without symptoms who are at higher risk for COVID-19 to be tested. Healthcare and essential workers should also get a test, as well as people who had close contact to a positive case or live in communities that are being highly impacted.

To date, San Diego County has had 60,570 cases, with 401 new cases reported as of yesterday. Of those, 6.7% required hospitalization and 1.5% were admitted to an intensive care unit. Regionwide, 908 people have died.





