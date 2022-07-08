COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS, ICU ADMISSIONS UP BY TWO-THIRDS

East County News Service

July 8, 2022 (San Diego) - Hospitalizations for COVID-related illness are on the rise, up 66 percent in the last 30 days, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reports. New ICU admissions rose 68 percent during that same time frame.

The County has also seen an increase in reinfections, San Diegans who have tested positive for COVID-19 several times throughout the pandemic. National data shows that prior infection does not necessarily prevent reinfection with some of the newer virus variants.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, M.D., the County’s deputy public health officer offers this advice.

“Due to the increased level of community transmission, including reinfections, we strongly recommend masking, especially in crowded spaces or around family, friends and colleagues who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19,” Dr. Kaiser says. “Our best bet in preventing hospitalizations and deaths is to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and isolating from others when sick.”

Vaccinations are available to everyone 6 months of age and older. Boosters are available for everyone age five and older. Those 50 and older, and those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, are encouraged to get a second booster four months after their initial booster.

A variety of treatment options are available to San Diegans who test positive for COVID-19. Treatment is recommended for high-risk individuals because it can prevent illness from progressing to the point where an individual needs hospital services. Timely treatment also lowers the risk of dying from COVID.

Oral medications, in the form of pills, and monoclonal antibodies, in the form of an intravenous infusion, are available at multiple locations and community pharmacies across San Diego. Antiviral pills should be started within five days of developing symptoms of COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies should be given no more than seven days after the onset of symptoms.

To determine which treatment is best for you, talk to your doctor or health care provider, or call 2-1-1 to find a provider.