COVID OUTBREAKS IN COUNTY DETENTION FACILITIES PROMPT QUARANTINES

By Miriam Raftery

November 22, 2020 (San Diego) – Several dozen COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in inmates at the George Bailey and East Mesa Detention facilities in San Diego, the Sheriff’s office reports.

On Nov. 16, the Sheriff reported that nine inmates tested positive the prior week at George Bailey in Module 1C, prompting more tests which returned 46 more positive test results. Those who tested positive were transferred to isolation units and one was hospitalized. Fifteen tested negative but were isolated and monitored for symptoms. Two asymptomatic inmates were released before their test results were available.

One inmate from Module 1C had been transferred to the Vistas Detention Facility earlier; that inmates and eight others later tested positive and were transferred to isolation housing units.

Subsequently, on Nov. 20, the Sheriff provided an update indicating that four inmates in adjacent housing unit 1B tested positive and were placed in isolation; three were later hospitalized. Others in unit 1B along with all inmates in unit 1A tested negative. Those in 1B remain in a 14-day quarantine. One inmate was transferred

In addition, an inmate at the East Mesa Reentry Facility has tested positive for COVID-19 and placed in isolation; further testing found three additional cases. The inmates who tested positive were transferred to isolation units and two dormitories are now in quarantine.

Based on these current COVID-19 impacts, the Detention Services Bureau has returned to a more restrictive environment to protect the health of inmates and staff. In-person social visitation will not be allowed at San Diego County Jails starting Saturday November 21st. Video visitation will continue and updates regarding in-person visitation will be posted at www.sdsheriff.net.

The County Sheriff oversees nearly 4,000 inmates. COVID-19 measures include:

Temperature checks for all entering facilities

Daily temperature checks on all inmates

Increased cleaning and disinfecting

Education and awareness for inmates

Identification and isolation of those with symptoms

Empty housing units separate sick from healthy inmates in isolation

Masks for inmates and staff

Limiting movement within jails

Emphasis on hand washing and good hygiene

Sanitizing of housing units after COVID cases are confirmed

Testing for inmates is conducted under direction of a medical provider.