COVID PROMPTS SCHAWARMA SHOP IN ALPINE TO CLOSE: OWNER SEEKS BUYER

April 17, 2020 (Alpine) – Many restaurants are struggling due to the COVID-19 emergency that has forced restaurants to stop offering dine-in services. While some have been offering take-out or delivery in an effort to stay afloat, the owners of the Schawarma Shop (formerly Greek Village Grill) in Alpine have announced plans to sell their newly remodeled restaurant due to the pandemic’s impacts.

Below is their announcement with details:

An Urgent Message to All Alpine Entrepreneurs

Dear Alpine,

If you have ever wanted the opportunity to own your own restaurant, NOW is the time! We all know that things will eventually get back to normal, so now may be the perfect time to invest, instead of hunkering down and waiting to see what happens. Because when there is a crisis, new stars are born!

Here are the details:

The Greek Village Grill had been serving Alpine successfully as a favorite restaurant for almost 10 years. Late last year my family bought it and remodeled it to like-new condition and with a new name, "The Shawarma Shop". (Located at 1730 Alpine Blvd., Suite #116 & 117 - in the Ayres Center) We opened only a short time before the Coronavirus craziness hit. With little time to gain traction, as well as having other businesses on our plate, the stress for our family has just become too much.

We have remained open for takeout and delivery to serve the community the best that we can, but now have no choice but to close it, sell it and move on. We are willing to look at all offers with cash and possibly cash and carry.

This will be a straight asset sale with assets in place and ready to open back up immediately.

We did not renew our lease on March 31 and have gone month to month. The landlord has expressed their willingness to work with a qualified tenant on a new lease.

As many of you know, this is an incredible opportunity because it has been taking new restaurants over a year to permit, build-out and open from scratch. A year of time and a huge investment is not possible for most entrepreneurs wanting to open a restaurant. With this one, you can negotiate your own new lease, get your health department permits and re-open up as soon as you are ready!

Offers are being accepted between now and April 30, 2020. I urge anyone interested in this opportunity to submit your offer with proof of closing ability ASAP.

Please send any questions, correspondence or offers to Ron Brookshire, ron@ronbrookshire.com , or call 619-279-4258. Broker DRE #01050798.

Thank you, Aiman Adam Sendi - Owner, the Shawarma Shop

