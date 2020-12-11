COYOTE CLAUS: A DESERT TWIST ON A CLASSIC HOLIDAY TALE

East County News Service East County News Service

December 11, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- Celebrate the holiday season with Coyote Claus: A Southwestern Desert Tale by Cory Cooper Hansen. This original manuscript brings the cultural heritage of the Sonoran Desert to life through the familiar poem by Clement C. Moore, A Visit from St. Nicholas. Through this rollicking holiday adventure, readers discover the uniqueness of the Southwestern United States. Each page features non-fiction facts to help deepen the reader’s knowledge of the Southwest by connecting the story of the poem to factual information about the area.

The book is published by Sunbelt Publications, headquartered in El Cajon. Author Cory Cooper Hansen was the guest on a recent Sunbelt Spotlight, which can be found below. After being treated to a reading of the book, Sunbelt’s Cory and Diana Lindsay have a discussion on the importance of reading to children and ways to incorporate reading into a child's life.