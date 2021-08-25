CRASH ON HIGHWAY 67 IN LAKESIDE KILLS MISSOURI MAN

By Miriam Raftery

August 25, 2021 (Lakeside) – A 23-year-old man from St. Louis, Missouri died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Route 67 south of Foster Truck Trail in Lakeside last night.

The victim was driving a 2014 Ford Focus south on State Route 67 around 6:45 p.m. when he veered off the road, struck a curb, rock and a guardrail.

California Highway Patrol and fire personnel responded to the crash. It appears the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It is unknown at this time, if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash, says CHP Officer Travis Garrow.

The identity of the driver will be released through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office after family notification.