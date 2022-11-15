CRASH HITS KNOX HOUSE MUSEUM SIGN

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Robert Gehr

 

November 15, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A white compact vehicle driver lost control early this morning around 6 a.m. while making a left turn from West Park Avenue onto southbound Magnolia Avenue. It crashed into a sign after jumping over the curb. Consequently the tall Knox House Museum sign was knocked down from its foundation and appeared to be broken into two pieces. 

No damage to the building was visible.  Several residents nearby heard the incident noise as it happened.

 

El Cajon police responded within approximately two minutes to assess and control the situation.

 

The vehicle was wrecked severely and towed away quickly so traffic could resume normal flow.


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon