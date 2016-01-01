CRASH ON PINE VALLEY BRIDGE DELAYS MOTORISTS

East County Wildfire and Emergency Alerts

Image via CHP on X

Dec. 30, 2025 (Pine Valley) -- A motorhome accident on the Pine Valley bridge has shut down one lane of I-8 east and knocked down 80 feet of guardrail, per the California Highway Patrol. Westbound lanes remain open.

Motorists traveling east are advised to take an alternative route by exiting I-8 onto State Route 79 north through Descanso, then turn east (right) onto Pine Valley Road.

Expect delays and avoid area if possible.

A contractor is expected to install temporary K-railing overnight.

