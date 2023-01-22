A CREATIVE ATMOSPHERE: OPEN MIC NIGHT AT SPACE BAR

By Susan Taylor

Photo, left: poet and activist Jim Moreno

January 22, 2023 (La Mesa) – On a recent visit to the Space Bar Café and Wine Bistro, I heard poets, read my own poetry, and enjoyed a nice late Sunday afternoon. A small nosh and glass of wine seemed in order, so owner Frank Moody quietly executed my order so as not to disturb the speakers at the Open Mic event on the small stage at the rear of the café.

Moody, a veteran and information technology guru, gives the place a positive atmosphere with his broad smile, good service and food. After welcoming me, he explains, “We’re a locally owned and operated café serving gourmet breakfast, lunch, and dinner since 2011.”

Photo, right: owner Frank Moody

A warm toasted bagel and a generous pour of Sauvignon Blanc cost just ten dollars. The kitchen has a wide range of offerings and is best known for its Spanish tapas, paninis and hefty burgers with fries. There are also coffees, smoothies, acai berry bowls and more.

The Space Bar has calendared several events such as Toastmasters meetings, live jazz, Wine Wednesdays, as well as live music and bands, all easily accessible and acoustically satisfying in a light, open space with high-top and low tables as well as couches. The Space Bar is fronted by a large blue and white sign on a corner with a small parking lot.

The Open Mic event that I read at included readings from local poets belonging to Veterans for Peace, Shadab Zeest Hashmi, a renowned poet from Pakistan, and several others who are dedicated to social justice. Poets form Los Angeles joined in on Zoom.

Photo, left: Pakistani poet Shadab Zeest Hashmi, author of “The Baker of Tarifa” and “Comb.”

Drop by and you’ll be singing “Goin’ to a Space Jam” the rest of the evening.

The Space Bar is located at 7454 University Ave. A, La Mesa, 91942, and is open seven days a week. To view the menu and events, visit https://atspacebar.com/.