CREST CHRISTMAS MARKET AND FESTIVAL DEC. 3-4

East County News Service

November 25, 2021 (Crest) – Santa will arrive by firetruck to cap off a two-day Christmas Market and Festival in Crest. The event will be held at the Crest Clubhouse (113 North Park, El Cajon) on Friday, December 3 from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Santa will ride in on the firetruck on Saturday only at 4 p.m. and stay until 6 p.m.

Throughout the two-day event, visitors can shop from vendors, enjoy food, raffles, door prizes, photo stations and fulfil Christmas wishes on a wish tree.