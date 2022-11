East County News Service

November 15, 2022 (Crest) – The Crest Community Association invites you to a Christmas “Crestival” on December 3rd and 4th. You’re invited to enjoy food, vendors, kids stuff and a visit from Santa Claus.

The hours for the festival, which is free and open to the public, will be Sat, Dec 3 from 10-6 and on Sun Dec 4 from 10-5. Santa will arrive via firetruck at 2 p.m. on Sunday.