Crest man loses both parents in days; fundraiser started to help family

By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Roberto Sanchez, via ECM news partner 10 News

February 14, 2026 (Crest) – Roberto Sanchez, an only child, is grieving the loss of his mother, Josefina Sanchez, who died in a crash on La Cresta Road Feb. 11, just 12 days after his father passed away of a heart attack in Mexico. His mother had come for a visit, with hopes to stay in the U.S., when a driver under the influence of alcohol according to the CHP crossed the center line, and struck Sanchez’ vehicle head-on, destroying the family’s dreams.

Josefina Sanchez was driving to a store to buy hotdog buns for lunch when the crash occurred, ECM news partner 10 News reports. When she didn’t return, her son tracked her phone to the collision site, where he prayed for a miracle. But it never came; his mother died at the scene. The other drive, a 30-old El Cajon woman, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Roberto Sanchez wants his mother remember for being “kind, hardworking, always laughing, cheerful,” he told 10 News, but admits that the grief is overwhelming. “At night, when I’m alone, it hits me hard,” he said, describing a “flood of confusion and sadness.”

His father, Roberto Sanchez Sr., a former agricultural inspector for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, had moved to Mexico along with Josefina.

Vanesa Galeano, daughter of Roberto Sanchez, has set up a GoFundMe site for her father. She writes, “In a matter of days, my dad — an only child — has now lost both of his parents. The weight of this loss is unimaginable. We ask for your prayers for my dad and for our entire family as we walk through this season.”

She adds, “My grandma was deeply loved, and she loved us so well. She always made the effort to show up for our milestones — birthdays, graduations, important moments — no matter the distance. Her presence was steady, warm, and full of care. While our hearts are broken, we hold onto the hope we have in Jesus. We believe that my grandma and grandpa are now resting in Him and that one day we will see them again when He returns. That promise is what carries us through the darkest moments.”

The family is seeking help to pay for funeral costs, travel expenses and the unexpected burdens from their sudden losses.

You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/prayers-and-support-for-our-family-after-tragic-loss.