CSA HOSTS VIRTUAL FAIR HOUSING SYMPOSIUM APRIL 28-29

East County News Service

April 27, 2021 (El Cajon) --  CSA San Diego County, an El Cajon-based nonprofit, invites you to participate in its Fair Housing Symposium on April 28 and 29. The online Symposium aims to raise the alarm about “COVID-19 Conundrums”.

Speakers will discuss the impact the pandemic has had on community access to social justice, economic wellbeing, health and housing as well as potential avenues to address such disparities. 

Speakers for the two day sessions include Fair Housing Advocates Amy Nelson, the Executive Director Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, Christopher Brancart, Attorney of Brancart and Brancart, Joshua V. Barr, Director of the Civil and Human Rights Commission. Others include public housing and health advocates Dr. Rakesh Patel, the Chief Executive Officer of Neighborhood Healthcare, and Laura Nunn, Chief of Policy and Education for the San Diego Housing Federation.

 You can register here

For more information, please visit c4sa.org/symposium


