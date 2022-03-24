CSA SAN DIEGO COUNTY TO HOST CHILD TRAFFICKING CONVERSATION MAR. 29

East County News Service

March 24, 2022 (San Diego) - CSA San Diego County will host a virtual conversation about child sex trafficking on March 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. 

The event will feature a panel discussion with experts and survivors of human trafficking and will highlight the reality of human trafficking.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held via Zoom.  To RSVP, contact Joyce Moore at lemongthrive940@gmail.com or call 619-0140.


