CURVE REALIGNMENT ON HIGHWAY 94 IN DULZURA NEARS COMPLETION

February 15, 2020 (Dulzura) – “I am happy to report that work on the State Route 94 (SR-94) Curve Realignment Project in Dulzura is nearing completion and is expected to be finished by the end of March,” says Cathryne Bruce-Johnson, public information officer for Caltrans in San Diego County.

Construction activities will typically continue Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will require reducing SR-94 to one lane as needed so that crews can safely work on the closed side of the road. Motorists may be delayed for short periods as they are directed through the single open lane one direction at a time.

Crews paved the entire width of the roadway within the construction zone at the end of January and have finished installing guardrails.

Work on the storm water drainage system continues and crews are scheduled to apply a final pavement seal by the end of the month.

A high friction surface treatment will be used on the pavement to promote tire grip on the roadway during wet weather. Final roadway striping will be applied at the end of the project.

Caltrans thanks community members for their patience during construction activities and reminds drivers to ‘Be Work Zone Alert’ by avoiding distracted driving and paying constant attention to traffic.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

Construction on SR-94 Curve Realignment Project began in March 2019 to realign the roadway to improve the existing curve and widen the shoulders of SR-94 for a quarter mile-section just west of Freezer Road in Dulzura.

The project required grading the existing slope and shoulders along eastbound SR-94 and relocating the utilities. The drainage system was modified to accommodate water flow from the new slope. The eastbound side of the roadway was widened to accommodate relocating the entire roadway to the west to soften the curve. Temporary striping was placed on eastbound SR-94 as crews switched work to widen the westbound side. The entire width of the new roadway was repaved and new guardrail installed. A high friction surface treatment will be applied to the roadway and then final striping.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/