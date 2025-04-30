CUYAMACA COYOTES WIN 3C2A MEN’S SOCCER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

By Alexander J. Schorr

Photo via Cuyamaca College: Dean of Athletics Anthony “Tonie” Campbell, Coach Brian Hiatt-Aleu, and County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe.

April 30, 2025 (El Cajon) -- On Friday, April 25, Cuyamaca College celebrated the men’s soccer team’s championship season with a ring celebration, banner reveal, and County of San Diego proclamation presented by Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe. Their victory marks a historic achievement, as it is the first title won by a soccer team from the San Diego-Imperial County Region, as well as the fourth in the region of Southern California.

The Cuyamaca College men’s soccer team traveled to Sacramento to receive its first-ever award for a 2-0 win over Butte College at American River College in December 2024. The Cuyamaca Coyotes sought to earn the title after an impressive six consecutive wins during playoffs, averaging two goals per game while conceding only four goals across six matches. Their regular season performance was just as impressive, with the Coyotes scoring 64 goals in 25 games with an 84% shot accuracy, and finished the season on an intense 15 game winning streak.

This is the second year that the Cuyamaca men’s soccer program has earned the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC) championship. In addition, Coach Brain Hiatt-Aleu claimed his fourth title as PCAC Men’s Soccer Coach of the Year, and Enrique “Kike” Rodriguez was named PCAC Player of the Year.

The championship was the first for the Pacific Athletic Conference. Coach Brian Hiatt-Aleu, a four-time PCAC Coach of the year, spoke emotionally about the team’s unwavering perseverance and focus leading up to the final game, where he thanked the players, parents, the district, and college employees for their support. Team “MVP” Enrique “Kike” Rodriguez had the honor of pulling the cord to reveal the team’s new 2024 championship banner, now proudly displayed in the breezeway of the gymnasium.

Present to celebrate were Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Chancellor Lynn Ceresino Neault, Governing Board President Debbie Justeson, Governorning Board Vice-President Julie Schorr, Cuyamaca College President Jessica Robinson, Cuyamaca College Atheletic Director Tonie Campbell, as well as other district employees, administrators, and family members. On behalf of the County of San Diego, Supervisor Montgomery Steppe declared the day as “Cuyamaca College Men’s Soccer Team Day.”