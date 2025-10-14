Cyclist killed in Lemon Grove crash identified

East County News Service

October 14, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – Marco Lorenzo Quintero, 35, died at a hospital after being struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle in Lemon Grove.

The truck was making a rich turn at the intersection of Troy St. and Camino De Las Palmas when it struck Quintero on October 5 around 10:20 p.m.

The driver stopped and called 911. Fire and Sheriff’s officials responded. Emergency services personnel initiated lifesaving measures and transported the victim to a hospital emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.