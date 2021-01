East County News Service

January 27, 2021 (San Diego) – San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan’s office will hold a Criminal Record Relief Clinic on January 29 from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.. You can learn about options for clearing a person's criminal record, creating a fresh start that can make it easier to find employment in the future.

The event will be virtual and free. Register to attend here.