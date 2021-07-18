DA WARNS CONSUMERS ABOUT FAKE COVID-19 VACCINE CARDS AND SIMILAR SCAMS

Source: San Diego District Attorney’s office

Photo: Screenshot from DA’s video

July 18, 2021 (San Diego) -- As we return to pre-pandemic normalcy, consumers still need to be cautious about COVID-19 related scams and other fraudulent activity

The government issued COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards are now the official method of vaccine verification in California, which has created a market for fraudulent and stolen vaccination cards nationwide, District Attorney Summer Stephan warns.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office has reported incidents regarding the attempted sale of official blank vaccination cards.

Scammers are also selling forged cards in person and online. In San Diego County, we have received reports of social media ads being used to target consumers by selling fake vaccination cards.

District Attorney Summer Stephan advises people not to buy blank vaccine cards online and not to post your vaccine card on social media, where scammers can steal it.

She explains more in this video.