East County News Service

March 2, 2025 (Julian) - Julian Farm and Orchard invites you to Daffodil Days, held each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from March 7 through April 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to u-pick daffodils, visitors can also enjoy other activities for a fee including a petting zoo, rock climbing, swings, picnic areas, a tractor-pulled hayride and more.

For details, visit https://www.JulianFarmAndOrchard.com/daffodil-days-spring.