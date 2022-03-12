DAFFODILS BLOOM BY THE THOUSANDS IN JULIAN DURING DAFFODIL DAYS

By Kyle Alderman By Kyle Alderman

March 12, 2022 (Julian) — Already famous for its autumn apple harvest, the rustic mountain mining town of Julian is developing a new reputation for its spring daffodil season.

This year all eyes are on Julian Farm and Orchard, where more than 50,000 daffodil bulbs have already begun to explode in bright yellow color just days before the start of the first annual “Daffodil Days” event. The 25-acre family-friendly farm and orchard will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays beginning March 19 through May 1 for “you-pick” daffodil harvesting as well as hayrides, a petting zoo experience, and axe throwing.

“People often plant daffodils sparsely, but this year we planted our daffodils in dense rows over an area more than 20,000 square feet,” said Farmer Josh Rasmussen, who took over agricultural operations at Julian Farm and Orchard last fall. “What you see is like a carpet of daffodils. It’s amazing.”

With many of the daffodil bulbs producing two to three flowers each, visitors will have the opportunity to cut their own from a selection of more than 75,000 flowers over the next six weeks. Visitors are welcome to take home daffodil stems at $2 each.

The multiple varietals of daffodils planted this year ensure that flowers of different shapes and colors can be seen over the next six weeks. Blooming now are the “Carlton” daffodil, providing a traditional bright yellow flower with the signature cup in the middle. In a few weeks, other varietals are expected to bloom, such as the “Tahiti” daffodil, which has more of a rose petal pattern.

“Due to the weather, we never know when they’ll pop or how long they’ll last,” Farmer Josh said. “We’ve had so many unseasonably warm weather stretches over the last couple months that it really kickstarted things early. These bulbs are ready to go.”

Beyond the flowers, families with children will be especially pleased with the variety of animals that can be found around the farm, currently home to 20 goats, five sheep, two donkeys, 12 chickens, and a cow. The animal population includes both a newborn goat and a newborn lamb. Wild animals such as rabbits and birds flock to the farm as well. Bluebirds, robins, Steller's jays, doves and a variety of other birds can be both heard and seen throughout the property.

Farmer Josh has brought a special focus on natural, sustainable farming methods to Julian Farm and Orchard, spreading 30 cubic yards of compost on the daffodil field before sowing the bulbs.

“We spent almost as much time spreading compost as we did actually planting the daffodil bulbs themselves,” he said. “It’s a tremendous amount of organic material, and that provides a rich source of nutrients for healthy, vibrant field of flowers.”

Visitors can easily make a day out of their visit. Picnic tables, swings, and hammocks provide entertainment and relaxation. Julian Farm and Orchard is walking distance from California Mountain Bakery and its beloved chicken pot pies, Wynola Pizza, which offers a full bar alongside pizza and sandwiches and Jeremy’s on the Hill, which offers gourmet lunch and dinner options as well as a full bar.

The farm's 1,400 apple trees are still dormant for the winter but are expected to start their annual blossoming toward the end of April. Apples will grow throughout the summer and be ready for picking in September.