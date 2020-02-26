DANGEROUS HIGH WINDS, WEATHER SERVICE WARNS

February 26, 2020 -- A high wind warning is in effect until 4 p.m. for San Diego's mountains and inland valleys. A wind gust of 106 miles per hour was measured early this morning at Sill Hill in East County--possibly the highest ever recorded in our county, the Natioal Weather Service reports. Gusts up to 75 mph with sustained winds of 30-40 mph are forecast for today.

The National Weather Service issued this specific warning: "Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

SDG&E's outage map at https://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map reports numerous outages have already occurred across our mountain and rural areas this morning. You can view estimated restoration times on the map.

If driving, watch for broken tree limbs and downed power lines.

After 4 p.m. the wind warning will be reduced to a wind advisory in effect through tomorrow at noon.

