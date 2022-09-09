DANGEROUS STORM HITS REGION, WITH WINDS UP TO 109 MPH, POWER OUTAGES AND FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS

By Miriam Raftery

Photo via Twitter: Rockslide on I-8

September 9, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Dangerously high winds and heavy rains from Tropical Storm have promoted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning in effect through midnight tonight. Flash flood warnings are also in effect in mountain and desert areas.

Gusts of 109 miles per hour were recorded on Cuyamaca peak today and Mount Laguna has received 2.94 inches of rain as of 1:15 p.m. Flash flooding is reported in Ocotillo.

Videos posted online show a rockslide on I-8 in East County, trees down near the Julian Post Office and at Lake Cuyamaca, trees or large limbs fallen in Pine Valley, Alpine and Boulevard.

These damaging winds have also caused numerous power outages in East County and San Diego’s inland region, including Blossom Valley, El Monte Valley, Japatul Valley, Buckman Springs, Morena Village, Jamul, Lyons Valley, Rincon, Barona, Ramona, Iron Mountain, Palomar Mountain, and Lake Henshaw. For updates on outages and estimated restoration times, visit https://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map.