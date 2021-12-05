DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW - RINGING IN THE HOLIDAYS NOV. 5 – DEC. 5

By Kathy Carpenter

November 10, 2021 (Poway) -- It's the Christmas time of year. PowPac Theatre is presenting "Dashing Through the Snow," a Jones, Hope & Wooten Southern-fried comedy directed by Samantha Goldstein. This is festive entertainment that draws you into the season, ready or not.

This play is an anthology of four vignettes tied together by the Snowflake Inn and its proprietor. Welcome to Tinsel, Texas, where it's Christmas 365 days a year—and where nothing ever happens, until it does. Four entirely different stories taking place at the Snowflake, each a few days prior to Christmas.

Each story has familiar holiday themes to resonate with us all, shown in a comedic light. The first one is spouses exploring their love. The second a nephew is trying to reunite his long feuding aunts, my favorite of the four. Third, we have someone trying to honor a request. Last is a story of sisters, and a reminder they will always come first no matter what.

Kerry Menchin plays the owner of the Snowflake Inn, trying her best to keep holiday cheer throughout the comings and goings. She pulls off her character with aplomb. Seventeen characters weave their way through the Inn, each actor shining his or her own light and adding to the magic of the show. Kudos to Goldstein and the cast for a delightful time.

Powpac shines once more with a festively decorated set. Many love this over-the-top kind of decorating. It’s a little busy for me, but it works for the play and gives you so much to look at. It's what we need. My mom loved it. It's all fun.

All COVID practices are in place. Come escape to the theatre before the hectic holiday season creeps in.

Powpac Theatre

Nov. 5 - Dec 5, 2021

13250 Poway Rd.

858.679.8085

