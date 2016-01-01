Dawn Hough Sebaugh’s “Wear Art, Live Art” fashion show at Wieghorst Museum features modern art styles with Western vibe

The show featured clothing created from paintings, illustrating the power of art in fashion

Story and photos by Heidi Hope

November 23, 2025 (El Cajon) -- Boots and Belles, a fashion show at the Olaf Wieghorst Museum in El Cajon on Nov.8, showcased creative fashions by designer Dawn Hough Sebaugh, owner of Wear Art, Live Art (WALA). The dresses and other colorful designs stem from her original abstract paintings, displaying a compelling connection between art and fashion—transforming art into stylish outfits through creativity and uniqueness.

Given the venue, a museum displaying paintings and sculptures by the renown Western artist Olaf Wieghorst, Sebaugh’s styles used cowboy hats, boots and buckles to accessorize WALA dresses and other clothing items for a contemporary Western vibe.

Guests strolled through the museum to admire artwork, savored wine and cocktail treats, and bid on silent auction items in addition to enjoying the afternoon fashion show in the courtyard outside.

WALA aimed to fundraise for the charity cause to keep the Wieghorst Museum thriving. The show was set out to make a difference along with spreading artistic fashion to inspire others.

“When we do fashion shows,” Sebaugh said,” I only do these for charity events. I don’t do this to get money in my pocket. I did this for the Wieghorst Museum because I know they would like to have more people to know about them and they need to raise money. I do things for all kinds of charities, so you very seldom will see me doing anything unless it’s charity related.”

Wieghorst was known as the dean of Western art for his lifelike paintings and sculptures depicting cowboys, Native Americans, and other aspects of Western life which he experienced as a working cowboy before settling in El Cajon. His work has been displayed in the White House Oval Office by four American Presidents. The Olaf Wieghorst Museum and Western Heritage Center preserves and promotes the work of Olaf Wieghorst and celebrates the art, culture, and history of the American West. For more information on the museum, visit https://wieghorstmuseum.org/.

Sebaugh shared her career as a painter and how it led her to become a fashion designer, which was through the idea of exploring a new endeavor and still incorporating painting into her new path.

“Well, it’s really strange because I have been painting for so long, I can’t have my paintings all over the world, and honestly, I got a little tired of it and was trying to come up with something to do that was a little bit different.” Sebaugh said. “Then I thought, I could actually put my paintings onto all sorts of things” She considered putting paintings on cups and glasses, but later realized fashion was her niche.

Through this thought process, Sebaugh discovered that most women do not like to wear the same thing other people have, which led her to the idea of printing her art onto fabric, so that she could still commit to painting while bringing fashion into the world through her artistry.

Sebaugh gathered ideas for her creations through paintings. “I do abstracts only and with abstracts, they’re about color, and I take photos of paintings and that’s what I turn onto the fabric. There's no way that can be copied."

How difficult is this? “I have a lot of crazy things in my head, and it’s very easy. Just sit down with a blank canvas,” the designer explained. “I choose the colors I want to use, because the abstract will get muddy and ugly if you don’t know what others go in.”

Sebaugh shared her creation process, which includes doing the paintings, designing the clothes and choosing the fabric to be placed on the clothes. “I do everything except sewing the clothing.” Sebaugh said.

Sebaugh’s charity-oriented mindset empowered her models to volunteer their own times for an important cause.

“A lot of my models are professional models and they (usually) get paid a lot of money to walk on the runways,” Sebaugh shared.” All these beautiful girls were donating their time for something they thought was important.”

Most importantly, Sebaugh emphasized the originality and power of her clothing line, which is the guarantee that whatever outfit coming from

Sebaugh to her client will surely be a good fit and not have to be returned.

“I don’t want you wearing my clothes unless I know that you look good in them. What I do a lot of times is I have people come to my house and try on any and all that they want to, or every once in a while I’ll have somebody have a little party if they want to, with their friends....Then I will bring the clothes to them, because I’m not taking anything back. If you’re going to wear mine, we’re going to make sure you like it and look good in it and it fits. I’m not a retail store.” Sebaugh explained.

Through her fashion show, Sebaugh aspired to make everyone happy and have a good time.

“I hope they smile, and I hope that what we do makes them happy and makes them think that the world is not such a terrible place.” Sebaugh shared. “We have fun, we smile, we have live music. It’s always wonderful when people want to buy something.”

State Senator Brian Jones' office presented resolutions honoring Sebaugh and the museum.

Sebaugh’s next plans are to create new designs for spring, in addition to helping families in need have an enjoyable holiday season filled with nice clothing and good food. Sebaugh’s new fashion creations will be ready within the new year.

You can explore and connect with Sebaugh on Facebook and Instagram.

She also has her website for Wear Art Live Art, which is https://wearartliveart.com/.