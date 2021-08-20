DAY OF ACTION AUG. 28 TO STOP FENTANYL OVERDOSES AND RECEIVE FREE NARCAN

East County News Service

August 20, 2021 (San Diego) – Fentanyl is deadly. Just a few grains can kill, and hundreds of people in San Diego are dying each year. So District Attorney Summer Stephan invites the public to a day of action to STOP Fentanyl overdoses and save lives.

The public is invited to drop by on Saturday, Aug. 28 any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the CARE community Center, 12 North Euclid Ave. in National City.

Connect with community resources, learn why the pill or powder you get off the street may not be what you think it is and get free Narcan, the nasal spray that can save a life when a fentanyl overdose occurs.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided while supplies last and there will be opportunity prize drawings and giveaways.