DEADLY CARFENTANIL, 100 TIMES STRONGER THAN FENTANYL, FOUND IN FAKE M-30 OXYCODONE PILLS LOCALLY

By Miriam Raftery

August 19, 2025 (San Diego) – Carfentanil, a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than fentanyl, has been found in the San Diego in fake M-30 oxycodone (pain killer) pills. District Attorney Summer Stephan warns, “Even tiny amounts can be deadly.”

Just one pill can kill.  Fentanyl test strips may not detect carfentanil, which was developed originally as an elephant tranquilizer. So a negative result does not mean a drug is safe.

Overdose signs may include stopped or slowed breathing, blue/gray skin, unconsciousness, and/or gurgling or rattling sounds.

Narcan (Naloxone) may not work with one dose. Multiple doses and emergency help are often needed.

If you suspect an overdose, call 911 immediately.

 


