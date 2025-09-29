A DEADLY MONTH FOR ROADWAY ACCIDENTS

By Miriam Raftery

September 29, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – September has been a deadly month for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians, with vehicle accidents claiming numerous lives across our inland region. Here are details, per the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office. All died of blunt force injuries, with one driver also suffering multiple strokes.

These tragic deaths, listed below, are reminders to always use caution when driving, bicycling or walking, especially after dark.

Jason David Hunter, 43, of Ramona was found on San Vicente Road in Ramona on September 24. He had been driving an SUV that veered onto the median and struck a tree. Responding paramedics confirmed his death at the scene at 10 p.m. of multiple blunt force injuries.

David Joseph Engler, 68,of El Cajon was riding a bicycle in the bike lane on Kiowa Drive along Lake Murray In La Mesa when he collided with another bicyclist on September 19 at 7:25 p.m. Bystanders contacted 911; despite resuscitative efforts by first responders, Engler was pronounced dead at 7:41 p.m.

Gilbert Araiza, 42, of San Ysidro was driving a van on Otay Lakes Road west of State Route 94 in Jamul when he had a head-on collision with an SUV at 5:17 pm. on September 17 He was transported to Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, where he was pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m.

Mario Espinoza Frutos, 26, was struck by a garbage truck while he was lying in the street along North Quince Street in Escondido on September 16 at 5:42 p.m. Law enforcement officers responded swiftly and pronounced Frutos dead one minute after he was struck. He had no city of residence listed, however his next of kin has been notified.

Tomasz Bordyczewski, 50, of Poway, was driving a sedan that collided with another sedan, then veered into an opposing lane and collided with another vehicle on September 13 at 9:52 p.m. Responding paramedics pronounced him dead at 10:13 p.m.

Karlene Wilhelmena, 31, of Pala was walking eastbound along State Route 76 west of the Liliac Extension Road in Pala on September 13 shortly before 2 p.m. when she was struck by a sedan. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Katherine Marie Pedersen, 61, was walking across Baltimore Drive in La Mesa when she was struck by a sedan on September 8 at 9/49 p.m. She was transported to a hospital by paramedics, where she was declared dead at 10:25 p.m. No place of residence was listed for her, however her next of kin has been notified.

Stryder Livingstone Spillane, 38, was driving a sedan westbound on State Route 76 in Pala when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. Firefighters extricated him from the vehicle and pronounced death on scene at 3:31 p.m. on September 8., 16 minutes after the crash occurred. No place of residence is listed for Spillane, but his next of kin was notified.

Christopher Michael Congilaro, 44, of Escondido was driving a motorcycle when he veered off the road and hit a utility pole on Valley Parkway in Escondido on September 7 at 7:10 p.m. Paramedics confirmed death at the scene at 7:21 p.m.

Alfredo Able Trevino, 45, of Vista was driving a motorcycle on southbound State Route 79 south of Harison Park in Julian when he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with an SUV on September 4. No time is listed for the accident, but paramedics pronounced him dead at 6:57 p.m.

Curtis Arlie Van Atta, Jr., 49, of Santee was driving a sedan on Carlton Hills Blvd. in Santee when he collided with other vehicles and a pole on September 1st at 11:13 p.m. He was taken to a medical facility, where he died on September 3 at 2:36 p.m. In addition to blunt force injuries, his cause of death was attributed to multiple acute strokes due to antiphospholipid syndrome, an immune system disorder that can cause clots.





