DEBBIE JUSTESON TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF EAST COUNTY COLLEGE DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD

Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

December 15, 2021 (El Cajon) - Debbie Justeson has been unanimously selected by her fellow board members to serve as president of the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Governing Board in 2022.

The veteran trustee and longtime educator, who was first elected to the board in 2010, will assume her new role in January 2022. Board members also voted Tuesday night for current Board President Brad Monroe, to serve as vice president, and Board Member Elena Adams as clerk of the board.

The first Asian American to take the Governing Board helm, Justeson has been an educator for about 35 years. She is a math teacher at San Diego Virtual School, and also teaches for the Department of Teacher Education at San Diego State University. She previously taught math at Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges. Justeson said she is honored to take on the new role.

“We have an incredible district and I brag about it every chance I get,” she said.Justeson will continue to prioritize the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion at the District, ensuring the District’s financial strength, and advocating for civility and respect in public discourse.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, dates were set for the 2022 board meetings which will be held electronically during the current COVID-related public health emergency. When public health conditions permit, meetings will resume in-person and alternate between Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges. The Governing Board regular meetings will be held at 4:15 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month in January, February and April 2022, and on the second Tuesday of the month in March and May-December 2022.

The district’s two colleges, Grossmont College in El Cajon and Cuyamaca College in Rancho San Diego, together serve about 24,000 students.

For information about the college district, go to www.gcccd.edu.