A decade of dogs: Fido Fest celebrates 10th anniversary

Photos and story by Karen Pearlman

Feb. 10, 2026 (Santee) – It's time to grab your canine friends and their leashes for the dogstravaganza that is Fido Fest.

The city of Santee's annual celebrations of all things canine will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year at the event set for Saturday, Feb. 28 at Town Center Community Park East.

Fido Fest started out as a somewhat modest local gathering of dogs and their human friends but has become a huge draw for four- and two-legged visitors from East County and beyond.

From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Santee's Town Center Park will become a dog-centric playground, featuring everything from high-energy agility courses to the adopt-don't-shop headquarters of "Adoption Alley."

Fido Fest debuted on a warm morning on Saturday, June 11, 2016.

But as much as the inaugural event was an instant hit, Santee city organizers quickly realized that the scorching East County near-summer sun was a bit too much. To prioritize safety and comfort, the city moved the festival to the winter, a decision that has helped the event be even more successful.

Last year’s ninth annual Fido Fest drew a crowd of more than 2,500 attendees.

Portrait artist Crossby Vargas (below, right) has been a popular stop for eventgoers

At the heart of the festival is Adoption Alley, featuring more than 20 local shelters and rescue groups. For those looking to grow their family, organizations such as Frosted Faces, Lionel’s Legacy Senior Dog Rescue and Southern California Golden Retriever Rescue will be on hand (and paw) with dogs looking for "furever" homes. The event's Dog Wellness Zone is also a must-visit, and where the San Diego Humane Society will be offering free microchipping and on-site pet licensing.

Also at Fido Fest will be agility courses where dogs can test their speed and coordination on professional-style obstacles.

Several pet costume contests are planned, where dogs in outfits compete for prizes on the main state.

The event will also feature arts, crafts and various demonstrations. Past events have included the Sheriff’s K-9 Unit and search-and-rescue displays.

Fido Fest will also offer a space for local food vendors, expected to include CAKED, Delish Dog, Juicy Shawarma, Maui Wowi and MyPozole.

The community is also encouraged to participate in a donation drive. Attendees who bring unopened dog food, bedding, blankets or new toys for participating rescues will be entered into an opportunity drawing for special prizes.

A dog cools off in a pool at a previous Fido Fest

Santee city officials have issued a few guidelines that state that a ll dogs at the event must be social, friendly and comfortable in large crowds; p uppies must be more than 4 months old with full vaccinations; and a ll dogs must remain on a leash of a maximum 6 feet (non-retractable preferred).