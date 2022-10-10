DECEPTIVE FLYERS TARGET DEMOCRATIC VOTERS IN EAST COUNTY—TOUTING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

East County News Service

October 10, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Flyers headlined “East County Democratic Voter Guide” have been mailed to homes across East County. But Democratic Party officials warn that the mailers are deceptive – touting Republican candidates, not Democrats endorsed by the party.

In the Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD), for instance, mailers sent by Citizens for A Better East County urge Democrats to vote for Gary Woods, a Republican and religious conservative who teachers at the Equip Biblical Institute. The Democratic Party has actually endorsed Jo Hart Lloyd, Jeanie Tyler, Nancy Jennings for the GUHSD.

Similar mailers in La Mesa falsely imply that the Democratic Party supports candidates Laura Lothian for City Council and Kristine Alessio for Mayor. In fact, the Democrat Party has endorsed Mark Arapostathis for reelection as Mayor and endorsed candidates Patricia Dillard and Mejgan Afshan for City Council.

“Don’t be misled!” an email from the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Party warns. “Republicans are mailing out flyers falsely claiming that their candidates are endorsed by Democrats.” The party email calls those responsible “contemptible” for “stating falsehoods, claiming Republican candidates are the Democratic Choice, and piously proclaiming support for diversity, reproductive choice, and climate protection – values that the Republican Party just plain opposes.”

Th Democrats’ statement concludes, “With these fake flyers, Republicans are demonstrating they can't get elected if they tell people who they really are and what they really stand for… Instead, they have to dress up in costume and pretend to be Democrats. It's just plain pathetic.”

The San Diego County Democratic Party website lists the Democrats’ actual endorsements for races across our region.

The San Diego County Republican Party website lists the Republicans’ actual endorsements for local races.

When in doubt, check it out – don’t be fooled by deceptive tactics.