DEDICATION OF TREGANZA HERITAGE PARK IN LEMON GROVE OCT. 9 FEATURES FAMILY FUN

East County News Service
September 9, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – A gala dedication to the newly-named Treganza Heritage Park will be held October 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Parsonage Museum at 3185 Olive St, Lemon Grove.
The new name honors the pioneer family that positively influenced every aspect of local life. The event, hosted by the Leon Grove Historical Society, will feature a program with entertainment, unveiling new signs, vintage car display, kids's bouncy tent, clubs' display tables, open house in the Parsonage Museum and H. Lee House, oodles of Treganzas on hand, and a taco food truck on Olive serving no-host lunch
Learn more: http://www.lghistorical.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lghistorical
