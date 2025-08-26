Dental to mental, affordable health insurance coverage is available with Covered California

East County News Service

Sept. 27, 2025 (San Diego County) -- Health insurance can feel confusing and daunting, and typically is expensive.

But Covered California, the state’s Affordable Care Act Marketplace, offers a less stressful way to shop for and compare plans, and works with all the major health insurance companies to negotiate the lowest possible prices for coverage, helping reduce costs and increase options for consumers throughout California.

Covered California is the state’s health insurance marketplace, where Californians can find affordable, high-quality insurance from top insurance companies, and is the only place where individuals who qualify can get financial assistance on a sliding scale to reduce premium costs.

Consumers can compare health insurance plans and choose the plan that works best for their health needs and budget. Depending on their income, some consumers may qualify for the low-cost or no-cost Medi-Cal program.

Covered California has helped connect nearly 2 million Californians to health insurance in 2025 -- the most ever in a single year -- and is able to limit 2026 rate increases in California to about half of the national aver age , with an average weighted rate change of 10.3 percent.

That rate change could be reduced, if Congress extends the enhanced federal subsidies that were put in place in 2021 and have spurred growth on Affordable Care Act marketplaces across the nation and in California.

Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman said the reason the organization exists “is to provide all Californians with an opportunity to get high-quality health insurance coverage that works on any budget.

“No matter the reason you’re looking for health insurance, explore your options with Covered California and sign up during our upcoming Open Enrollment period,” Altman said.

Those who have insurance through Covered California can choose to renew their plan beginning Oct. 1, and those looking to enroll for coverage beginning next year can do so during Open Enrollment, which takes place from Nov. 1, 2025 through Jan. 31, 2026.

“All plans through Covered California include a whole set of important health benefits that can help protect against physical, mental and financial hardship,” Altman said. “At a time when it seems like prices are rising everywhere for everything, we’re doing all we can to reduce costs for health care for all Californians.”

Plans through Covered California include coverage for preventive care, like annual checkups and screenings, mental health and substance use services -- and even free children’s dental coverage.

“Getting your kids into the dentist early is a great way to set a strong foundation for overall well-being,” said Dr. Monica Soni, chief medical officer for Covered California. “Building good dental habits can have significant long-term health benefits -- for adults and children.”

Adult dental coverage can be added to any Covered California plan, with an average monthly cost of $27 -- a price that has remained steady while costs are rising elsewhere.

“Dental health is critical for overall well-being,” Dr. Soni said. “There is a clear link between strong oral health and total wellness, including heart health, diabetes control and even pregnancy outcomes.”

Getting access to the health and dental care you and your family deserve may be easier than you think.

More information about options can be researched by visiting CoveredCA.com, where it explains how to qualify for financial help and find coverage options in your area. You can also keep up to date on important changes to health insurance.

Those interested in learning more about their coverage options can also get free and confidential assistance over the phone, in a variety of languages, from one of more than 14,000 certified agents and community-based organizations throughout the state.

A certified enroller also can call you and help you for free, or you can call Covered California at (800) 300-1506. Those who qualify for Medi-Cal can enroll on CoveredCA.com year-round.

Covered California is an independent part of the state government whose job is to make the health insurance marketplace work for California’s consumers. It is overseen by a five-member board appointed by the governor and the Legislature.