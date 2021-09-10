DEPUTIES RAID ILLEGAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARY IN SPRING VALLEY

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: CC via Bing

September 10, 2021 (Spring Valley) – The latest in a long string of raids on illegal marijuana dispensaries in Spring Valley occurred yesterday morning at 645 Grand Avenue.

Sheriff’s deputies from the Special Enforcement Detail and detectives from the Marijuana Enforcement Team conducted a warrant search and seized weapons, marijuana, and THC vape products as well as candies and snacks resembling brand name products, but infused with marijuana.

Specifically, the warrant search found:

Two firearms

One taser

Approximately $23,100 in U.S. currency

77 pounds of processed marijuana

181 pounds of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused edibles

163.5 pounds of THC vape products

62.5 pounds of concentrated marijuana

96.5 pounds of THC infused drinks

“Felony charges will be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office against the two adults who were arrested at the scene,” says Sergeant Kamon Harris.