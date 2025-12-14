Deputies respond to report of possible armed man at Sharp Rees-Stealy in Santee

Man detained due to mental health crisis; no weapon found

Photo by Patrick Ward

December 14, 2025 (Santee) – Sheriff’s deputies evacuated the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group building on Cuyamaca Street in Santee yesterday afternoon, after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a possible armed person.

Deputies did not find a weapon. But during the search, deputies contacted a man experiencing a “mental health crisis,” says Sergeant Steve Chambers. The man was taken into custody and evaluated by a Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) clinician. After the evaluation, he was placed on a 72 hour hold and will be provided with mental health treatment.

No staff members or patients were injured.

