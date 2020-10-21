DEPUTIES RESPONDING TO GUNFIRE IN SPRING VALLEY FIND BOOBY-TRAPPED GAMBLING DEN, BUT NO SHOOTING VICTIM

By Miriam Raftery

October 21, 2020 (Spring Valley) – Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call reporting a shooting Monday night discovered an illegal gambling establishment set up in an outbuilding at 1726 Helix Street in Spring Valley. “It contained approximately fifteen slot machines. Spent shell casings from a firearm were also located in the outbuilding,” says Lieutenant Joel Stranger.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego station responded around 9:22 p.m. Monday and checked the property, but no shooting victim was found. During the search, one deputy stepped on a board with nails sticking up in an apparent “booby trap,” according to Lt. Stranger.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries to his foot; he was treated and released.

After ensuring the scene was safe, an extensive investigation was started by detectives. On Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m., they served a search warrant on the property and collected evidence related to the shooting and the illegal gambling establishment.

As a result of this incident and the investigation, several arrests were made.

Sue Hixon, 46, and Mark Culver, 49, are charged with illegal gambling/gaming. Mark Culver is also charged with setting a booby trap. Alfonso Don, 43, is charged with violation of a domestic restraining order and violating a court order.

If you have any information on these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You can also download the P3 anonymous tip app at sdcrimestoppers.org. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.