DEPUTIES SAVE OCCUPANT FROM POSSIBLE ARSON FIRE IN LAKESIDE

By Miriam Raftery

May 8, 2020 (Lakeside)—Sheriff deputies from the Lakeside substation responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Oro Street yesterday morning shortly before 3 a.m. After learning that an occupant was still inside the residents and was not responding to calls, deputies entered the home and dragged the occupant to safety.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, says Sgt. David Chandroo.

“Based on their preliminary investigation, deputies believed the structure fire was arson related,” Sgt. Chandroo states in a media release.

The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson unit is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.