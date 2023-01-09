DEPUTY ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY AND DRUGS

East County News Service

January 9, 2023 (San Diego) – San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Richey has been arrested for 13 counts of burglary and three counts of illegal drug possession.

After executing a search warrant, deputies arrested Richey the morning of January 6th, as he arrived at work. He has been employed with the Sheriff's Department since March 2007. He has been suspended without pay from the Sheriff's Department.

A statement from the Sheriff’s Department reads: “The San Diego Sheriff's Department does not tolerate any criminal activity from our employees and investigates all actions of misconduct. We hold our employees accountable for decisions made and actions taken,” adding, “The communities we serve expect this of the Sheriff's Department and we demand this of ourselves. We are grateful to all the Sheriff's investigators and personnel who worked on this case, as well as the work of the San Diego District Attorney's Office.”