DEPUTY CHARGED OVER EXCESSIVE FORCE THAT SERIOUSLY INJURED MAN AWAITING TRIAL AND COVERING UP HIS ACTIONS

By Miriam Raftery

January 31, 2025 (San Diego) -- A two-count indictment was unsealed in federal court today charging San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremiah Manuyag Flores with violating the civil rights of a man in pretrial custody at the San Diego Central Courthouse. Flores is accused of using excessive force that caused a spinal cord injury, then writing a false report to cover up his illegal actions.

He is charged with depriving the individual – identified in the indictment as 57-year-old J.P. – of his right to due process of law under the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution and of falsifying a record in a federal investigation. If convicted on both counts, he could face up to 30 years in prison and be fined up to $500,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Flores was assigned to the San Diego Central Courthouse on August 29, 2024, and was escorting J.P. to a holding cell after a court hearing. J.P.’s legs were chained and his hands were cross-chained to his waist.

The indictment alleges that Flores Flores forcefully shoved J.P. into the cell from behind with both hands, causing J.P. to smash into the bench and walls and collapse to the ground. Flores failed to immediately report the incident to his supervisor or prepare an official report, both of which are violations of the San Diego Sheriff’s Office’s Use of Force Policy.

According to the indictment, another deputy found J.P. over two hours later lying in the same position in his holding cell with a head wound and a pool of blood on the floor. As a result of Flores’ actions,

J.P. suffered a spinal injury for which he underwent surgery and remained hospitalized for months.

The indictment said that more than an hour after J.P. was discovered in his holding cell, Flores falsely claimed in an incident report that “no force was used” in placing J.P. into the cell.

“The vast majority of law enforcement personnel are dedicated public servants committed to following the rule of law and protecting our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath. “But when a choice is made to cross the line and violate someone’s civil rights, this office will stand on behalf of the victim, and all those who wear the badge with honor, to uphold the public’s trust.”

Sheriff Kelly Martinez issued this statement: "The actions described in this case are unacceptable. Immediately upon hearing of the incident, an investigation was initiated, and Deputy Flores was placed on administrative assignment. The investigation led us to believe criminal actions occurred, and we presented the case to state and federal authorities. Deputy Flores has been with the Sheriff's Office since November of 2021 and has been a Deputy Sheriff since February of 2023.”

She adds, ”As the Sheriff, I will continue working to ensure a culture does not exist where deputies believe this behavior is tolerated. I hold our value of compassion as core to who we are, and there is no excuse for any deputy to use excessive force. Particularly in the case of someone who is vulnerable due to the circumstances of being in custody. Any Sheriff's employee who violates the law or policy will be held accountable."

“Law enforcement officers work tirelessly every day to protect the public, always striving to be professional, honest, and ethical,” said San Diego FBI Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy. “The alleged action of the defendant not only violates the oath he swore as a law enforcement officer to protect and serve, but also erodes citizen confidence and trust in our profession.”

Flores made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge David D. Leshner. He entered pleas of not guilty to both charges and was released on a $25,000 personal appearance bond with special conditions that he surrender his passport and his personally owned firearms. The next scheduled court appearance is a motion hearing and trial setting before U.S. District Judge Linda Lopez on March 10, 2025, at 2 p.m.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Askins.

To read the news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, click here.





