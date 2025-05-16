DESCANSO DAY FAIR AND PARADE JUNE 7: SMALL TOWN FAMILY FUN

East County N ews Service

May 16, 2025 (Descanso) -- The Descanso Town Hall Association will present its annual Descanso Day Fair and Parade on Saturday, June 7. The parade rolls out from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with grand marshals Brett and Tammy Cooker, owners of Descanso Junction restaurant.

The fair takes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Descanso Town Hallo, 24536 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso. Big Sky Moon will play live country music and classic rock from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can also enjoy pulled pork sandwich plates and hot dog plates, IPAs and lagers with Burning Beard Brewery, a horse shoe tournament at noon (with signups at 11, for $25), a Kidz Zone ($8 unlimited play, with prizes), cake walk, vendors inside and outside the hall, raffle and silent auction.

All funds raised from the event support maintenance on the 127-year-old building.