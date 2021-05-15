DESCANSO DAYS RETURNS JUNE 5

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Miriam Raftery
 
May 15, 2021 (Descanso) – You’re invited to “get your boots on” and enjoy Descanso Days on June 5 at the historic Descanso town hall.  A parade rolls out from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature live music by Whiskey Ridge, a beer garden, corn hole and horseshoe tournaments, food, from Descanso Junction games, a raffle and more.
Arrive early, since the street shuts down for the parade.
 
Descanso Town Hall is located at 24536 Viejas Grade Road in Descanso.
 
Family fair packs and individual tickets for the fair are available at www.DescansoTownHall.org. 
 

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon