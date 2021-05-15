DESCANSO DAYS RETURNS JUNE 5

Printer-friendly version
By Miriam Raftery
May 15, 2021 (Descanso) – You’re invited to “get your boots on” and enjoy Descanso Days on June 5 at the historic Descanso town hall. A parade rolls out from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will feature live music by Whiskey Ridge, a beer garden, corn hole and horseshoe tournaments, food, from Descanso Junction games, a raffle and more.
Arrive early, since the street shuts down for the parade.
Descanso Town Hall is located at 24536 Viejas Grade Road in Descanso.
Family fair packs and individual tickets for the fair are available at www.DescansoTownHall.org.
