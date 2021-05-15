DESCANSO DAYS RETURNS JUNE 5

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

May 15, 2021 (Descanso) – You’re invited to “get your boots on” and enjoy Descanso Days on June 5 at the historic Descanso town hall. A parade rolls out from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature live music by Whiskey Ridge, a beer garden, corn hole and horseshoe tournaments, food, from Descanso Junction games, a raffle and more.

Arrive early, since the street shuts down for the parade.

Descanso Town Hall is located at 24536 Viejas Grade Road in Descanso.