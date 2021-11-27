DESCANSO MAN, 29, KILLED IN ALPINE CRASH

By Miriam Raftery

November 27, 2021 (Alpine) – Vincent I. Esquivel, 29, of Descanso has been identified as the driver who died at the scene of a vehicle accident on the evening of November 13.

Esquivel lost control of his vehicle on westbound Interstate 8 west of Peutz Valley Road in Alpine. According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle swerved toward the center divider and Esquivel overcorrected; the vehicle plunged 200 feet down an embankment.

A witness called 911. Paramedics and firefighters found Esquivel had been ejected from the vehicle and he was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner found cause of death to be accidental due to multiple blunt force injuries.