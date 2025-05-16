DESCANSO RESIDENTS OPPOSE CALTRANS PLAN TO DRASTICALLY CUT PARKING SPACES

By Miriam Raftery

May 16, 2025 (Descanso, CA) – Tammy and Brett Cooker opened their Descanso Junction Restaurant in 2003, in a century-old building on State Route 79. Days later, the Cedar Fire roared through the region, destroying many homes and closing down I-8. But the Cookers swiftly earned the community’s loyalty, keeping their doors open to serve up displaced community members, stranded motorists, and firefighters.

During the COVID pandemic, they weathered forced shutdowns of indoor dining, surviving winter's frigid mountain temperatures by investing in plastic bubbles for outdoor diners under oak trees out back.

But now their business faces a new threat—this time, from Caltrans. Citing safety concerns, the state transportation agency wants to eliminate the20 perpendicular parking spaces in front of Descanso Junction and nearby businesses, replacing them with only six horizontal parking spots.



According to CalTrans, the area is a Clear Recovery Zone (CRZ), a “safety standard that affords drivers of errant vehicles the opportunity to regain control.”

Caltrans has also said that parking is not allowed on the shoulders of state routes, except in emergencies.

The proposal first surfaced in February, drawing ire from Descanso residents and businesses impacted along State Route 79, a popular stopping place for travelers heading to Cuyamaca, Julian and Mt. Laguna.

Photo, right: Perpendicular parking in front of a trading post and real estate office across the street from Descanso Junction.

At a packed town hall meeting this week, CalTrans presented details.

Brett Cooker told 10 News, an ECM news partner, at the time, “We will be out of business if they do what they’re gonna do.”

Skosh Cauthon, a long-time resident, acknowledged safety issues, stating, “I’ve seen several people die out front.” But she believes CalTrans plan isn’t workable and voiced fears for Descanso Junction’s future. “That’s what owners Tammy and Brett have built their life on: catering to the community.”

Caltrans plans continued discussions, and Cooker holds out hopes to find common ground, though he calls the situation “disheartening.”

But Cauthon concludes adamently, “Just leave our parking alone.”