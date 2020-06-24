DESPITE LOSING BUILDING TO ARSON, RANDALL LAMB ASSOCIATES JOINS EFFORT TO HELP OTHER BUSINESSES DAMAGED DURING RIOT

The Phair Company and Lions Club of La Mesa also make major contributions

By Miriam Raftery

Photo, left: Flames engulf Randall Lamb Associates building

June 24, 2020 (La Mesa) – Among the many local companies stepping forward with donations to help businesses damaged by looting, vandalism or arson on May 30-31, one name stands out. The Randall Lamb Associates’ building burned to the ground, yet its owners have generously given $5,000 to help others rebuild their businesses and their lives.

“These donations have been made directly to the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce with the request that the Chamber disburse the funds to the damaged businesses,” says Mary England, president of the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce. “These generous donations have required the need for the Chamber to create a fund, the La Mesa Business Assistance Fund.

England says of the Randall Lamb gift, “Receiving this unselfish contribution from Randall Lamb Associates to help the damaged businesses speaks volumes for the character and compassion of the entire Randall Lamb Associates leadership team.” She adds that the company has been offering innovative, functional and sustainable engineering services for over 42 years.

The FBI and La Mesa Police seek information to help identify those engaged in arson, looting and other crimes May 30-31. The video below, by Jake Rose, shows some of the arsonists in the act of burning down the Randall Lamb Associates building:

Many La Mesans have voiced hopes that like the proverbial phoenix, the Randall Lamb building will rise from the ashes to rebuild in La Mesa's historic downtown distrrict.

ECM contacted Randall Lamb to inquire whether the company plans to rebuild its historic building and whether insurance is covering its losses. Alisa Panaligan sent the following response: “Our company's principals are focusing on moving forward and not doing any interviews regarding the destruction of our Downtown La Mesa office building.”

The Lions Club of La Mesa ,made a contribution of $2,000 to also assist impacted La Mesa businesses. “The Lions Club is known for charitable projects that make an impact on our community and lives,” England says. “Just last week, they donated 840 bottles of water and sports drinks to the La Mesa Police Department. The entire community is quite aware of their annual Italian Dinner fundraiser, an evening where locals gather and celebrate and support this active non-profit organization.”

Other major donors include The Phair Company, which gave $1,000. The Phair Company is currently building La Mesa Summit Estates, a gated and fenced new homes community in La Mesa with ocean view lots. Jeff Phair recently offered a "walkabout" allowing potential La Mesa residents to view the available pre-construction lots.

The long-time Chamber president concludes, “The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce is grateful for these donations and being a part of our community, where neighbors truly help neighbors.”

Miriam Raftery, ECM Editor and host of ECM's radio show on KNSJ, has won more than 350 journalism awards for national and regional coverage. Her experience covering major protests, disasters and civil unrest includes the Alfred Olango police shooting in El Caj on anti-war marches in Washington D.C. during the Iraq War, protests over lack of federal resources after Hurricane Katrina, demonstrations by Iraqi-Americans in El Cajon calling on the U.S. to protect Iraqi Chaldean Christians from ISIS terrorists, and two of California's worst wildfires -- the 2003 Cedar Fire and 2007 firestorms in San Diego County.

East County Magazine gratefully acknowledges the Facebook Journalism Project for its COVID-19 Relief Fund grant to support our local news reporting including coverage during emergencies, which communities most need timely, accurate news. Learn more: #FacebookJournalismProject and https://www.facebook.com/fbjournalismproject/





