DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: AWESOME APRIL EVENTS

March 18, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – It’s springtime in East County—the season for flower festivals, Easter egg hunts, Lakeside’s rodeo and Western Days Parade, outdoor roller skating at Viejas and bunny rides aboard a historic train in Campo. This April, you can also enjoy a roaring ‘20s party atop Mt. Helix for the Mt. Helix Park’s centennial celebration, a Taste of Lakeside, plus a wine festival in Ramona and more.

VIEJAS OUTDOOR ROLLER RINK OPENS APRIL 4

Southern California’s largest outdoor roller rink will open for the spring and summer season at Viejas Outlet Mall on April 4. Skate rentals are available. After skating, visitors can also enjoy shopping or dining at the outlet centers many stores and eateries.

Learn more at https://viejasoutletcenter.com/.

BUNNY TRAIN RIDES AT CAMPO DEPOT APRIL 5-20

The Pacific Southwest Railway Museum in Campo invites you to come aboard the bunny train departing Saturdays and Sundays from April 5-20. Trains depart at 10:30, 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

After your ride through our beautiful backcountry, a treasure trove of hidden eggs awaits youngsters at the Museum’s exhibit building. Children can trade eggs for prizes and meet the Easter Bunny, who will be chilling out in his charming garden, ready for cuddles and photo opportunities.

For more information or advance reservations, visit psrm.org/bunny-train/.

EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA AT PARKWAY PLAZA APRIL 5

Parkway Plaza regional shopping mall invites you and the family to hop on over for an Easter Eggstravaganza on April 5 from 1-3 p.m.

Activities include balloon art, crafts, a scavenger hunt, prizes, and a box lunch—plus photos with the Easter Bunny and 3D printed eggs, while supplies last. The first 100 registrants will also receive bunny ears and a goodie bag.

You can find event details and register at visitparkwayplaza.com.

TASTE OF LAKESIDE APRIL 8

The Maine Avenue Revitalization Association invites you to the Taste of Lakeside, its upcoming fundraiser on April 8 from 5-8 p.m.. This event brings together ten local restaurants, including Cali-Stack, Ranch House, Octavio's, East Bound, Yogurt Barn, The Parks, Caffeine Queens, and the VFW, offering attendees the opportunity to sample their culinary delights.

Tickets ($30 donation) may be purchased from Mary's Donuts, or from the Lakeside Historical Society on Saturdays, or from any Maine Avenue Revitgalization Association member. All funds raised will directly support Downtown Historic Lakeside.

MT. HELIX CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION APRIL 12

You’re invited to join the 100th anniversary celebration of Mt. Helix Park with a Roaring ‘20s themed party on April 12 from 4:30 - 8 p.m. in the Mt. Helix Nature Theater. Enjoy delicious appetizers and dinner from Bekker's Catering, followed by dueling pianos and dancing under the stars. Beer, wine, and soft drinks are included as well.

All tickets include shuttle service to and from the parking lot, entertainment, appetizers, dinner, dessert, beer, wine, and soft drinks. For tickets, visit mthelixpark.org/100

CHEERS TO THE VALLEY WINE FESTIVAL

The Ramona Valley Vintners Association and the Ramona Chamber of Commerce invite you to Cheers to the Valley Wine Festival on Saturday, April 5 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Begent Ranch (18528 Highland Valley Rd., Ramona).

The event includes catered small bites, arts and craft vendors, live music by a local artist, unlimited tastings from local wineries and a complimentary tasting glass.

For tickets and lists of participating wineries and vendors, visit https://ramonachamber.com/cheerstothevalley/.

DAFFODIL DAYS IN JULIAN NOW THROUGH APRIL 13

Julian Farm and Orchard invites you to Daffodil Days, which continues each Friday, Saturday and Sunday now through April 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to u-pick daffodils, visitors can also enjoy other activities for a fee including a petting zoo, rock climbing, swings, picnic areas, a tractor-pulled hayride and more.

For details, visit JulianFarmAndOrchard.com/daffodil-days-spring.

SANTEE BUNNY TRAIL APRIL 12

The city of Santee invites you to hop on over to Santee’s Bunny Trail on Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santee Trolley Square (9884 Mission Gorge Rd., Santee)

Guests can enjoy photos with the bunny, games, crafts, face painting, giveaways and carnival rides.

LILAC FESTIVAL APRIL 19-MAY 11

Fort Cross Adventures in Julian hosts its spring lilac festival from April 19 through May 11 on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission includes entry into a lilac maze, family farm area and more. A festival activity package adds a wagon ride, treasure hunt, interactive reptile show, visits with farm animals, hoedown and jug band show, painting craft, and lilac-themed candle dipping. Additional activities are available for a fee.

Preregistration for the Lilac Festival s advised. For reservations and information, visit ​fortcross.com/lilac-festival .

Visitors can also purchase fresh lilac bouquets at the farm stand seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SWEET PEA DAY APRIL 19

Summers Past Farms invites you to Sweet Pea Day in Saturday, April 19. You can stroll through a towering fragrant maze of these old-fashioned, dainty flowers, take photos, cut and make your own bouquet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as long as the blooms last.

Summers Past Farms is located in Flynn Springs, between El Cajon and Alpine. You can find more information at https://www.summerspastfarms.com/.

LAKESIDE RODEO APRIL 24-27

The 61st annual Lakeside Rodeo takes place April 24-27 at the Lakeside Rodeo Grounds. Events range from barrel racing to bull riding. All proceeds from the Lakeside Rodeo benefit youths and youth groups in Lakeside, such as scholarships for high school seniors, special needs summer camps, the 4H club, Future Farmers of America, book giveaways, scouting, journalism classes, auto mechanics instruction, youth sports, and the arts.

For tickets and details, visit lakesiderodeo.com.

LAKESIDE WESTERN DAYS PARADE APRIL 26th

The 60th annual Western Days Parade in Lakeside steps off starting at 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, April 26. This year’s parade along Maine Avenue in downtown Lakeside honors hometown heroes.

The parade is organized by the Lakeside Chamber of Commerce. More information is available at lakesidechamber.org.