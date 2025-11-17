Destination East County: Dreamy December events to remember

East County News Service

November 17, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – ‘Tis the season to be jolly—and there’s plenty of merry events coming up in December across East County!

Festivities include a stage production of “’‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” in La Mesa, Pine Valley’s Camp Christmas holiday lighting extravaganza, the Marinelli Circus at Parkway Plaza, a Jubilee Jam at the Magnolia in El Cajon, Laurel and Hardy films including “There Ain’t No Santa Claus” in El Cajon, Julian Theater’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” La Mesa’s Holiday in the Village, Chrstmas with the Animals at Lions, Tigers and Bears in Alpine, and the Nutcracker Ballet at The Magnolia.

Scroll down for details on December's memorable East County events.

LAMPLIGHTERS THEATRE PRESENTS ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS NOV. 29-DEC. 14

'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse." But wait. A mouse is stirring - because Santa missed his house last year.

Lamplighter’s Theatre in La Mesa will present “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”, a play featuring the wild adventures of a mouse, an elf, and a spunky little girl who visit the North Pole to demand answers.

Performances run Nov. 29 through Dec. 14.

​​​Tickets may be reserved by calling the theater at (619) 303-5092 or emailing at boxoffice@lamplighterslamesa.com .

For more information, visit https://www.lamplighterslamesa.com/.

PINE VALLEY CAMP CHRISTMAS: NOV. 21-DEC. 23

Each Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from Nov. 21 through Dec. 23, Pine Valley Camp Christmas provides enchanting family entertainment. Hundreds of thousands of lights bring the forest to life, timed to the beat of holiday music hourly from 6-9 p.m. including the finale, Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.” There’s also a dancing water show on the half hour, plus many other activities to enjoy.

Other fun includes a bounce house, bow and arrow arcade, game room, holiday theater, Nativity scene, train rides and much more.

For tickets and details, visit https://pinevalleycampchristmas.com/#dates.

LEMON GROVE'S COMMUNITY BONFIRE DEC. 5

East County News Service

November 17, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – The city of Lemon Grove will host its 29th annual community bonfire on Friday, December 5 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Treganza Park, 3200 Main Street.

Activities include a live band, kids’ zone, and foods available for purchase. In addition, the Mayor will deliver welcoming remarks at 6 p.m., followed by lighting of the bonfire and at 7p.m. an ugly sweater contest.

For more information, email Monica at mgonzalez@lemongrove.ca.gov.

MARINELLI CIRCUS AT PARKWAY PLAZA NOV. 12-DEC. 5

The Marinelli Brothers Circus brings its brand-new production titled “A New Experience”, bringing its signature mix of magic, heart-pounding excitement, and family fun to Parkway Plaza November 12 – December 5.

An entertaining outing for families, the Marinelli Bros Circus is not your average night under the Big Top. Blending classic circus tradition with fresh, modern energy, this show offers jaw-dropping acts, death-defying stunts, and laugh-out-loud comedy for all ages.

Under the signature Big Top, audiences will experience a nearly two-hour celebration of live performance—from fearless aerialists and acrobats to world-class comedy and illusion. At the heart of the show are the Marinelli Brothers themselves, famous for their athleticism, artistry, and charm. Concessions, souvenirs, and pre-show activities for kids

Tickets are available at https://MarinelliBrosCircus.com.

JUBILEE JAM AT THE MAGNOLIA THEATRE IN EL CAJON DEC. 6

You’re invited to a free, family friendly evening filled with music, joy and holiday cheer—all for a good cause. On December 6, Jubilee festivities begin at 6 p.m., followed by a concert at 7 p.m. in the Magnolia theater featuring Mayor Bill Wells and his 14-piece band performing Motown, R&B and holiday classics. St. Peter’s Chaldean Catholic Choir and Santa Claus will also put in special appearances.

Event sponsors are sought. Admission is free, but donations are welcome—all proceeds will benefit the San Diego Rescue Mission’s expansion into East County to provide shelter for homeless people.

Please bring an unwrapped toy for a child in need. Hot cocoa will be available, along with a raffle.Reserve space, donate, or find more information at https://www.app.betterunite.com/jubileejam

SAPS AT SEA FILM FUN IN EL CAJON DEC. 6

The Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of the Sons of the Desert, the Laurel and Hardy fan organization, invite you to close out their 47th year with some End of Year Film Fun in El Cajon on Saturday, December 6.

This month's guest comedian is Charlie Chase in "There Ain't No Santa Claus." Next will come Stan and Ollie in "Big Business" and "Come Clean."

Plus, the Saps will screen Laurel & Hardy's only appearance on live television: 1954's This is Your Life.

The doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the show running from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church of El Cajon (867 S. Lincoln Ave.). Donation is $10 per person (kids and under free).

For more information, visit the Saps at Sea Facebook page

JULIAN THEATER PRESENTS “A CHRISTMAS CAROL” DEC, 12-20

Ebeneezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future will come to life in Julian, where the Julian Theater Company presents Charles Dickens’ holiday classic play, “A Christmas Carol” December 12 through 20th.

You’ll be drawn into Dicken’s Victorian supernatural world of Christmas festivity, family, redemption, family, and love.

The performances, supported by the East County Performing Arts Association, will be tagged at the Julian High School Theater the weekends of December 12-14 and December 19-20.

For tickets visit https://eastcountyarts.org/ or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dickenss-a-christmas-carol-in-julian-tickets-1918389317089

HOLIDAY IN THE VILLAGE: A LA MESA TRADITION RETURNS DEC. 13

The La Mesa Village Association's 10th annual Holiday in the Village event will take place on December 13 from 12 p.m. through 9 p.m. It will feature a variety of enhanced holiday traditions including an ice rink, a winter wonderland, Mrs.Claus’ reading nook, selfies with Santa, holiday photo opportunities, mini golf, and an “elf yourself” activity.

The event takes place along La Mesa Blvd., between Spring Street and 4th Street in the heart of La Mesa’s historic downtown village.

For more information, visit https://www.lamesavillageassociation.org/holiday-in-the-village-a-la-mesa-tradition.

CHRISTMAS WITH THE ANIMALS DEC. 13

Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine, San Diego County’s lone accredited animal sanctuary, is getting ready for the winter holidays. The nonprofit organization is holding a Christmas with the Animals Fundraiser at its 142-acre site in Alpine on Dec. 13 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m., with a special feeding of the animals to happen between 3 and 4 p.m.

The event will include gift-giving, holiday lights and music, and will support ongoing care for the more than 60 animals that live at Lions Tigers & Bears.

https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/

NUTCRACKER BALLET AT THE MAGNOLIA IN ELCAJON DEC. 20-21

San Diego Ballet brings “The Nutcracker”, a cherished holiday classic, to the Magnolia performing arts center in El Cajon with performances on Saturday, December 20 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. as well as Sunday, December 21 at 12 p.m.

The Nutcracker features Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and an international cast of more than 100 beautifully costumed dancers. Sugarplum fairies, leaping Cossacks and flurries of snowflakes swirl across the stage, in this magical journey through a young girl’s imagination.

The San Diego Ballet is celebrating its centennial season.

For tickets to the Magnolia performances, visit https://www.magnoliasandiego.com/show





