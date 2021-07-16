DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: EVENTS FROM LATE JULY THROUGH HOT AUGUST NIGHTS

By Miriam Raftery

July 16, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – This week’s Destination East County features the return of more cherished local festivals including Pine Valley Days, the Ramona Country Fair, and a Sip of Julian. Plus find outdoor concerts and movies happening all summer long across San Diego’s inland region

.

PINE VALLEY DAYS JULY 30-31

The 50th annual Pine Valley Days will take place on Friday, July 30th and Saturday July 31st. The festivities begin with a deep pit barbecue on Friday night, July 30th at Pine Valley Park.

On Saturday morning July 31st, the Pine Valley Days Parade rolls out at 9 a.m along Old Highway 80., followed by family fun festivities at the Pine Valley Park with activities for kids, live music, and vendors.

All proceeds benefit the Mountain Empire Men’s Club funds to support education and communities in the Mountain Empire region, including scholarships for students and movies in the park. For more information, you can visit pinevalleydays.com/.

SIP OF JULIAN JULY 31

On Saturday, July 31, the Julian Chamber of Commerce will co-host the 6th Annual Sip of Julian featuring tastes of alcoholic beverages and local cuisine. Items sampled include wine, craft beer, craft cocktails, hard cider and more. This event is limited to age 21 and up.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and gives tasters time to enjoy their samples paired with small bites at each venue, take in the scenery and spend a relaxing day enjoying the sights and sounds of Julian. Ticket holders have the options of a self-guided day or to purchase a ticket with shuttle service.

This event is a fundraising benefit for Julian’s Annual Country Christmas and Tree Lighting Celebration happening Saturday, November 27th, 2021. This annual event in Julian, a historic gold mining town, ushers in the holiday season with music and lighting the town Christmas tree.

You can make reservations at www.VisitJulian.com .

RAMONA COUNTRY FAIR JULY 30-AUGUST !

The Ramona Country Fair is presented by Ramona’s Chamber of Commerce the from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1.

This year, the old-fashioned Ramona Country Fair celebrates its 50th anniversary – one year late, due to COVID-19 . The three-day event will feature a midway of carnival rides and games, food and craft vendors, wine-tasting and live music.

Other entertainment ranges from Western staples such as a mock-shootout, barrel racing and mutton busting to Medieval and Renaissance performances, a cornhole tournament, T-Rex races, an art contest, a livestock auction and a cowboy challenge.

The Fair is held at the Ramona Outdoor Community Center. There is no admission charge, but fees apply to some activities. Proceeds from the Fair will benefit the Ramona community, including scholarships to Ramona students, educational grants and support for other local events.

For more information you can visit .ramonachamber or the Ramona Country Fair page on Facebook.

OUTDOOR CONCERTS IN EL CAJON FRIDAYS AND CAR SHOWS ON WEDNESDAYS ALL SUMMER

Get ready for some rockin’ hot summer music concerts – with dancing. El Cajon’s Dinner and a Concert Summer Series is back. Concerts are held each Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. from July through October. The concerts are held in Prescott Promenade Park on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. You can bring a picnic or arrive early to dine at one of the many restaurants nearby.

In addition, El Cajon’s Classic Car nights are back each Wednesday evening at Prescott Promenade all summer long. Get a full list of concert performers and car show themes at www.DowntownElCajon.com.

SANTEE SUMMER CONCERTS

Santee’s Summer Concerts series are held Thursday evenings starting at 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Community Park now through August 12th. You can find more information at the City of Santee’s website at https://www.cityofsanteeca.gov/our-city/santee-summer-concerts.

SUNDAYS AT SIX CONCERTS IN LA MESA

You’re invited to come to enjoy a line-up of local bands at La Mesa’s “Sundays at Six” summer concert series. You can grab a picnic and lawn chair and relax in the outdoor amphitheater at Harry Griffen Park from 6-7 p.m. each Sunday through July 25th with a variety of musical styles.

You can find details at cityoflamesa.us/specialevents.

LEMON GROVE CONCERTS IN THE PARK

Lemon Grove’s Concerts in the Park series will be held every other Thursday this summer from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Berry Street Park. The Bayou Brothers perform July 22, with the Catillacs closing out the season finale on August 5.

Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic or have a barbecue while enjoying the sweet sounds of summer. You’ll also need a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Pets must be on a leash, and be aware that alcohol and smoking are not allowed at the Berry Street Park.

MOVIES IN THE PARK COUNTYWIDE ALL SUMMER

San Diego County’s summer movies in the park are back with options for live viewings in parks across San Diego County, as well as options for viewings from cars at some locations and several online showings, too. Get a full list of movie showings at summermoviesinthepark.com.