DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: FEBRUARY FESTIVITIES

By Miriam Raftery

February 2, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – February brings some favorite festivities and fun-filled events including a Judy Collins Concert in El Cajon, a stage production of Romeo and Juliet in Borrego Spr9ings, romantic Valentine’s teas in Julian, a black history celebration in Lemon Grove, the Boots and Bowties awards dinner at Sycuan, Fido Fest in Santee, and Hawk Watch in Ramona.

JUDY COLLINS AT THE MAGNOLIA FEB. 12

Award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins will perform at the Magnolia performing arts center in El Cajon on February 12. Her rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” won entry into the Grammy Hall of Fame and she won song of the year at the Grammy’s for her version of “Send in the Clowns” She’s had numerous top-ten hits, gold and platinum selling albums. Recently, artists such as Dolly Parton, Joan Baez, and Leonard Cohen honored her legacy with the album Born to the Breed: A Tribute to Judy Collins.

For tickets, visit https://www.magnoliasandiego.com/.

VALENTINE TEAS IN JULIAN FEB. 13-17

Julian Tea and Cottage Arts will host Valentine’s Teas February 13 through 17. The special set menu is a romantically inspired four-course experience starting with a cup of soup, then a variety of finger sandwiches and savories, followed by a scone with curd, jam and whipped cream, plus a luscious dessert tray.

Vegetarian, gluten-free and children’s options are available with advance notice. These teas will be served indoors and are also available to go.

For reservations and details, visit https://juliantea.com/.

ROMEO AND JULIET FEB. 14-23

Romeo and Juliet will take stage at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center February 21-23. The Shakespeare classic tells the tale of an age-old vendetta between two powerful families that erupts into bloodshed while a young lovestruck Romeo Montague falls in love with Juliet Capulet.

For tickets, visit eastcountyarts.org

BLACK HISTORY EMPOWERMENT CELEBRATION FEB. 22

A Black History Empowerment Celebration will be held on February 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lemon Grove Academy Middle School, 7866 Lincoln St. in Lemon Grove. Festivities will include spoken word, drumming African dancers, music artists, soul food vendors, food trucks and more.

The event is sponsored by Thrive Lemon Grove, F.A.C.E. Lemon Grove School District, and House Gone Wild International.

FIDO FEST IN SANTEE FEB. 22

The city of Santee invites you to bring your dog for fun times at Fido Fest, or adopt a furry companion from rescue groups. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive East in Santee.

Contests will be held for the biggest and smallest dogs, best costume, and best trick. There will also be “arfs” and crafts, demonstrations, off-leash areas, vendors and giveaways.

Dogs attending must be on a leash, friendly with other dogs and people, comfortable in large groups, and up to date on vaccinations. Dogs must also be ready to have a good time, exhibited by lots of tail wagging!

For a list of adoption groups and event details, visit https://www.cityofsanteeca.gov/calendar/events/fido-fest/45710.

EAST COUNTY HONORS AWARDS FEB. 22 AT SYCUAN

The San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 113th annual East County Honors on Saturday, February 22nd, 2025 at Sycuan Casino Resort at 5 p.m. This year’s theme is Boots and Bowties.

For over a century, the San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce has been a strong voice on business, education, and community issues of interest to the East County Region of San Diego County. Since 1912, the Chamber has held the tradition of swearing in the new Chamber Board of Directors and recognizing outstanding businesses, organizations, and community leaders of East County.

For tickets, visit https://business.eastcountychamber.org/events/details/2-22-east-county-honors-awards-gala-17797.

HAWK WATCH IN RAMONA EACH SATURDAY IN FEBRUARY

View raptors and learn about birds of prey at Hawk Watch, hosted by the Wildlife Research Institute at Begent Ranch (18528 Highland Valley Rd.) in Ramona each Saturday in February starting at 10 a.m. Arrive early for this free event, with coffee and donuts available starting at 9:30 a.m. It’s recommended to bring binoculars, a folding chair, sturdy shoes and a jacket.

The event begins with an educational biologist’s talk plus a Q&A session with falconry or ambassador raptors that you can see up close and personal. After the 1.5 to 2 hour seated program, you can opt to drive a 2-mile route on paved roads to observe wild raptors including a Bald Eagle nest. Biologists and expert volunteers will help you spot and identify birds and view them through their high-powered professional telescopes.

If it rains, the educational program will be held in the barn, but without the usual falconry flight displays.Hawk Watch is wheelchair accessible.

For more information, visit https://www.wildlife-research.org/hawkwatch .





