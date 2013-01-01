DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: FOURTH OF JULY FESTIVITIES

By Miriam Raftery

Fireworks are back—along with many traditional Fourth of July festivities in San Diego’s inland region, from parades to picnics to patriotic music, rides, games, and more. Find Indepedence Day events and/or fireworks in El Cajon, Julian,Poway, Ramona, Santee and Valley Center.

RAMONA FAMILY PICNIC AND 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS

Ramona’s Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis and Rotary Club invite you to a July 4th celebration that starts with a 4 p.m. picnic in the field behind Olive Peirce Middle School (1521 Hanson Lane), where food vendors range from snow cones to kettle corn. A fireworks show at 9 p.m. will be set to music from Star 94.1FM iHeartRadio. For details, you can visit Ramonachamber.com.

SANTEE SALUTES

The City of Santee’s annual July 4 celebration will feature a a patriotic ceremony featuring the color guard from MCAS Miramar at 6:00 p.m., followed by ah 80z All Stars concert at 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Park. Fireworks will launch at 9:00 p.m. from two locations in Santee: Town Center Park and West Hills Park (the latter is closed to the public).

Parking and event gates at Town Center Park will open at 2:00 p.m. with food vendors starting at 4 p.m. Parking spots in surrounding city-owned lots can be purchased in advance at www.SanteeSalutes.com.

EL CAJON FIREWORKS JULY 4

The city of El Cajon will host its annual fireworks display at 9 p.m. on July 4 at Kennedy Park, 1675 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon. Fireworks will be set to music with Star 94.1 on the radio. The park will be open for viewing, though no other activiites are planned this year. See city site.

OLD POWAY PARK’S OLD FASHIONED 4TH OF JULY

Celebrate our nation’s independence in turn-of-the-2oth century style at Old Poway Park, 14134 Midland Road, Poway. This event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. features patriotic entertainment, western reenactors, model train displays, free crafts, and old-fashioned games. For a nominal fee, you can also enjoy train rides and tasty treats.

Free Shuttles to and from the event will be available from two different locations. Locations include the Poway City Hall Parking Lot, 13325 Civic Center Drive; with the additional location at the Poway Adult School Parking lot located at 13626 Twin Peaks Road. For more info, visit https://poway.org/904/Old-Fashioned-Fourth-of-July

JULIAN’S SESQUICENTENNIAL AND 4TH OF JULY PARADE

Founded in 1870, Julian turned 150 years old last year. Due to the pandemic, no events could be held. So this year’s 4th of July parade has the theme “Julian 150+1 years.” Pre-parade activities begin at 10am and the parade starts at noon including a flyover. Main Street closes down at 9 a.m., so plan to arrive early.

Julian will honor our nation’s birthday with a salute to the men and women who made our country great, both domestically and militarily. Visitors are invited to line Main Street and wave flags while cheering on the marching bands, saluting the Marine Color Guard, and watching a giant American Flag carried down the thoroughfare. There will also be antique cars, vintage tractors, comedy entries, belly dancers, and World War II submariners. Later you can enjoy music on live stages an a deep pit BBQ dinner for $12. For details, visit https://www.julianparade.com/.

FOURTH OF JULY CAR SHOW, RIDES AND MORE AT BATES NUT FARM

Bates Nut Farm in Valley Center, 14954 Woods Valley Road, invites you to celebrate from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 4. Enjoy a vintage car show, along with live music, rides, food and more. Find details at https://batesnutfarm.biz/.





