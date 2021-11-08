DESTINATION EAST COUNTY: HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

East County News Service

November 8, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) - This week’s Destination East County ushers in the holiday season with a wealth of holiday happenings and other special events across San Diego’s inland region.

Scroll down for all of these events and many more!

VIEJAS ICE RINK OPENS FOR HOLIDAY SEASON

Southern California’s largest outdoor ice skating rink will reopen for the holiday season November 12th and will remain open until January 3rd.

The rink at Viejas Outlets Center in Alpine invites you to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season with ice skating as well as holiday lights, entertainment and a winter water show as well – all at the Viejas Outlets Center in Alpine

The rink is open daily and skate rentals are available. You can find details at viejas.com/skating-rink/.

SHAKESPEARE CALL AND RESPONSE NOV. 10 IN LEMON GROVE

The touring arm of The Old Globe Theatre is bringing Globe for All to Treganza Heritage Park in Lemon Grove on Nov. 10th from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. for an outdoor performance of Shakespeare: Call and Response.

The show features scenes from five major Shakespeare plays performed by a virtuoso quintet adept at dance, verse, music, comedy, drama and audience participation. They call; you respond. Based on your input the troupe transforms into a variety of roles, all anchored by a DJ, who invites the crowd in while spinning hits that get you on your feet.

The goal is to create theatre that matters, that speaks to modern life.

You don't need a ticket for the performance which is open to all, but bring a chair or blanket. More information is available at lghistorical.org or the Lemon Grove Historical Society’s Facebook page.

DASHA ON THE TRAIL AUTHOR NOV. 13

The new children's book Dasha on the Trail is a hike through Mission Trails Regional Park as seen from the eyes and snout of a lighthearted pup, Dasha.

On Saturday, November 13 at 10 a.m., author and illustrator Gwynne Bruck will read and sign copies of Dasha on the Trail in the Mission Trails Visitor Center amphitheater.

In addition to the reading, guests will hear about how to safely explore Mission Trails and other wild spaces with a canine companion, and children will have the opportunity to enjoy Discovery Tables and other activities in the Visitor Center.

Find details at MTRP.org.

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR IN EL CAJON NOV. 17

The Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular Tour is coming to El Cajon’s The Magnolia on Wednesday, November 17th at 8 p.m. This all-new production will feature favorite holiday songs performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica.

The Magnolia, formerly known as the East County Performing Arts Center, is located at 210 East Main Street in El Cajon.

All ticket holders are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or proof of full vaccination, and masks are required for those who are not fully vaccinated. For tickets visit .magnoliasandiego.com/ .

BREAKING BOUNDARIES DANCE CONCERT AT GROSSMONT COLLEGE NOV. 18-20

The Grossmont College Dance Department will stage its annual student-choreographed dance concert in the new Performing and Visual Arts Center (PVAC) on November 18, 19 and 20.

Titled “Breaking Boundaries,” the yearly fall-semester concert will highlight a variety of genres – including hip hop, ballet, jazz and tap – choreographed by Grossmont College dance majors.

Advance tickets are required, along with masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours. For tickets and details, visit www.grossmont.edu.

SANTEE TREE LIGHTING NOV. 19

The City of Santee’s annual Holiday Lighting Celebration returns this year, and will provide the community with the traditional elements they have come to expect when celebrating the holiday season including real snow sledding, horse-drawn carriage rides and photos with Santa.

The event will take place Friday, November 19 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Santee Trolley Square. The highlight of the evening is the lighting of the tree at 6:15 p.m.

Throughout the event, live music will be provided by The Bayou Brothers Family Band.

There will be booths to browse with crafts, activities and holiday treats.

Parking is available at Santee Trolley Square, or use the MTS Green Line trolley, which ends at the event. Information can be found at SanteeHolidayLighting.com.

75TH ANNUAL MOTHER GOOSE PARADE NOV. 21 WILL BE VIRTUAL

The 75th annual Mother Goose Parade will be held virtually on November 21, the Sunday before Thanksgiving, at 1 p.m. The parade theme is “Celebrating 75 Years of East County Fun.”

Mother Goose Parade Association president Daryl Priest promises the virtual parade will feature new traditions and many surprise guests.

You can view the parade online at MotherGooseParade.org

VINTAGE ALPINE NOV. 21

The beautiful gardens at Summers Past Farms in Flinn Springs is the setting for the 30th annual Vintage Alpine: A Wine Experience in the Country. The event takes place on Sunday, November 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Drawing over 400 visitors, the event features up to 20 local wineries offering tastes as well as samples from 20 restaurants offering special foods to savor. Guests will also enjoy live music and a silent auction.

For tickets and more information, visit vintagealpine.org/.

JULIAN CHRISTMAS MARKET DEC. 4

You’re invited to an old-fashioned Christmas Market at the Julian Mining Company (4444 Highway 78, Julian) on Saturday, December 4th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This festive community event open to all features craft vendors, Christmas wreath making and candle dipping.

Plus, you can enjoy Julian Mining Company activities such as gem sluicing, gold panning, a miniature mine train ride, tomahawk throwing, a dig pit, and shopping at the general store.

For more information, visit julianminingcompany.com/.

LIVE HAWK DEMONSTRATION DEC. 5 AT MISSION TRAILS

Mission Trails Regional Park has resumed its live hawk demonstrations on the first Sunday of each month. The next “Hawk Talk” will take place December 5th from 9 a.m. to noon featuring falconer Bob Gordon, Mission Trails volunteer George Varga and Huxley, a Harris hawk.

For more information, you can visit MTRP.org.

LA MESA HOLIDAY IN THE VILLAGE DEC. 4

La Mesa’s Holiday in the Village will ring in holiday cheer on Saturday, December 4th from 12 noon to 9 p.m. along La Mesa Boulevard between Spring and 4th streets in the downtown village.

Festivities for this community event open to all include with live music, cozy fire pits, craft vendors, food, holiday photo opportunities, and a kids’ area bigger than Santa’s Toy Shop. There will also be carnival games, carolers, bands, craft vendors, food and drinks from La Mesa local favorites.



This honored tradition transforms the town into a winter wonderland for the whole family. You can find details at lamesavillageassociation.org.

We’ll be back next week with more festivals, events and attractions in San Diego’s East County!